First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.84

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.