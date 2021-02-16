First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lubar & Co. Inc

Lubar & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,741 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 18.9% of Lubar & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lubar & Co. Inc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. 17,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

