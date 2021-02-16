First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 68.1% in January

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ FDNI opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,762,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,573,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 418.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $2,344,000.

