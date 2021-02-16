First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Strid Group LLC

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021 // Comments off

Strid Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,572 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,040,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 179,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. 1,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $45.06.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.