First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,572 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,040,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 179,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. 1,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $45.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.