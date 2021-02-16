First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 415,314 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 102,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $719.52 million, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.