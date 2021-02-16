First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after buying an additional 352,563 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,713,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,463,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 161,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Air Lease by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,186,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

