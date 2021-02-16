First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.23 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,302,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,774. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

