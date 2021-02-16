First Trust Advisors LP Buys 32,348 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Curtiss-Wright worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,596,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $148.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $197,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.