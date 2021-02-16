First Trust Advisors LP Buys 115,736 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,663,969 shares of company stock valued at $609,625,698. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

