First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 22,523 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $216,649,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $80,841,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $330.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.55 and a 200 day moving average of $258.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $332.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.04.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.