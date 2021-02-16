First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Facebook comprises approximately 0.3% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,430,020 shares of company stock valued at $387,539,713. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $270.13 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $769.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.