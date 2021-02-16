First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,618.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $171.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

