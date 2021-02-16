First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,964,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,026,000 after purchasing an additional 437,265 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,328,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 190,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.37. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

