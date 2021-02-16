First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New $483,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

