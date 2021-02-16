First National Bank of Hutchinson Invests $579,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 29,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,913 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

NYSE CRM opened at $242.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.73 and its 200-day moving average is $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.