First National Bank of Hutchinson Invests $411,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $811.02 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $785.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

