First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after buying an additional 115,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $544.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $545.85. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

