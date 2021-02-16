Firo (FIRO) Market Cap Hits $68.81 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.96 or 0.00012317 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $68.81 million and $5.27 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,377.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.09 or 0.03607245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00424630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.47 or 0.01410716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.70 or 0.00478947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.88 or 0.00444179 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00317813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,548,329 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.