Fireball Trading 33.2% Higher Over Last Week (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00005630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a total market cap of $55,873.83 and $21.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00089938 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00250067 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,137 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

