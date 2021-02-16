FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.75 million and $3.78 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000148 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034192 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 742,342,470 coins and its circulating supply is 219,142,120 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.