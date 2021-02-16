FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.04

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 130106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

