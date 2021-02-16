Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.28.

TSE FTT opened at C$31.11 on Friday. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$10.59 and a one year high of C$31.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

