Financial Insights Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $215.09. 157,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,436,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.78. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $347.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.