Financial Insights Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.78. 3,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $218.39.

