Financial Insights Inc. Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.46. The company had a trading volume of 234,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,131. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

