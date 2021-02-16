Financial Insights Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 8.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc. owned 1.25% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.22. 309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

