Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 324,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,574,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 148.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 221,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,411,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,928. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.