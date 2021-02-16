Financial Avengers Inc. Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 103.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $203,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $8.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,021. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

