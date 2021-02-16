Financial Avengers Inc. Takes $8.02 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.6% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $25.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,130.02. 39,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,872.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,684.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

