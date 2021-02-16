Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,988,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.60.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $17.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.55. 10,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $509.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.06. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

