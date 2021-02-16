Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $548.00

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $548.00 and last traded at $547.75, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $545.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

