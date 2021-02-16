Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stock Position Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,968,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 159,411 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 81,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $577,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FENY stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.