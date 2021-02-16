Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70. 137,797 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000.

