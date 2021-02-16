Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.09% of Ferro worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after acquiring an additional 412,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,455,000 after acquiring an additional 456,773 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,320,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 172,045 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares during the period.

NYSE:FOE opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -254.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

