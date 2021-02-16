FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FDX opened at $263.00 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

