Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,270 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal makes up 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $100,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. 519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSS. Raymond James began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

