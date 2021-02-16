Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Up 311% This Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 47.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $60,142.36 and $25.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 311% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00066191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.42 or 0.00929687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052137 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.48 or 0.05161180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00034871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars.

