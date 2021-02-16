Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Up 77.8% in January

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 14th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $403.45 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $481.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.88.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

