Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $11.84 Per Share (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $11.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $12.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $13.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $16.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $58.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $17.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $67.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$525.00 to C$600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$512.88 on Monday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$319.37 and a 52-week high of C$637.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion and a PE ratio of -215.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$467.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$423.68.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $13.008 per share. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.05%.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

