Faircourt Gold Income (TSE:FGX) Shares Up 3.6%

Faircourt Gold Income Corp. (TSE:FGX) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56.

About Faircourt Gold Income (TSE:FGX)

Faircourt Gold Income Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Faircourt Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the precious metals sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in gold mining and exploration.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Faircourt Gold Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faircourt Gold Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.