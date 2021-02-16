F.N.B. Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

