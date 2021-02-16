EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.54

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 2900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.03.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.