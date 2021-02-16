EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.54

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 2900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.03.

About EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

