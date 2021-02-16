Everipedia Price Tops $0.0064 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $62.98 million and $6.99 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00058207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00264132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00087047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00077075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00090222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.06 or 0.00427398 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00180413 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,927,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,840,205,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

