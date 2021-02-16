Everbridge (EVBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVBG opened at $140.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.71 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $90.66 and a 52-week high of $165.79.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $382,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $382,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,609. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

