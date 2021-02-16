Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.50

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.50 and last traded at $150.19, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 281.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,539 shares of company stock worth $8,050,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,282,000 after purchasing an additional 77,918 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 366,657 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

