Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

Etsy stock opened at $233.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $239.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

