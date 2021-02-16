Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $233.86 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $239.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

