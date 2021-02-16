Ethereum Classic Price Tops $14.34 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and $2.43 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $14.34 or 0.00029479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,761.79 or 0.03622152 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

