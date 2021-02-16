Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,774 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $170,689,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

