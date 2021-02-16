Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

